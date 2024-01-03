NGT suo motu takes up issue of ammonia gas leak in Ennore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai has suo motu taken up the Ammonia gas leak in Ennore for hearing based on a report published in The New Indian Express. The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday before the NGT bench led by Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati

The bench posted several questions regarding the ammonia leak to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). Counsels representing TNPCB and the Coromandel group appeared for the hearing. The bench also suggested that prior inspection must be undertaken by the authorities to avert any untoward incidents. The counsel for Coromandel group said this is the first time such an incident has happened since the plant was commissioned. The leakage was identified immediately with automatic sensors and alarms were issued.

TNPCB submitted that the leakage was immediately arrested and necessary directions were issued. The board has also filed an interim report regarding the ammonia leak before the bench. The bench raised questions where the leaked ammonia came from and whether the leakage was only from the pipeline. TNPCB clarified that the expert committee formed by the government is in the process of finalising the detailed report and it will be ready within two days. Any further questions beyond the preliminary report will be addressed in the detailed report, the counsel added.

The bench posted the matter to January 8 for further hearing. The bench also clarified to the counsel appearing for the victims that no compensation can be claimed in the case. “We are only looking at the environmental and health impact on the people,” the bench stated.

