Over 4,000 booked for traffic violations in ECR, Chennai outskirts in a week

The police had also booked 4,302 people for riding two-wheelers without helmet, over speeding and overloading.

Published: 03rd January 2024 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration.)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tambaram city police have booked 442 people for their alleged involvement in vehicle races on the city outskirts and the ECR during the past week. Following a direction from the Director General of Police office, vehicle checks were conducted across the state between December 25 and January 2 to prevent races and seize vehicles that lacked proper documents. 

City police personnel manning a
check post  near Mattukaadu| Ashwin Prasath

Accordingly, the Tambaram police conducted vehicle checks at 74 locations. The commissionerate deployed 1,624 personnel from Tambaram, Pallikaranai and traffic divisions to the roads, and used 30 public address systems to keep people away from beaches. A total of 442 people were booked for racing, while 463 people were detained for using stolen vehicles and fake documents. The police had also booked 4,302 people for riding two-wheelers without helmet, over speeding and overloading. 

Meanwhile, in light of several drowning incidents in city beaches during the past few days, Assistant Commissioner of Police V Venkatesan has urged the people to stay away from deep waterbodies. The authorities have also awarded Aravindan, a fisherman who saved a girl from drowning on New Year’s Eve.

