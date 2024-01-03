Home States Tamil Nadu

PM lays foundation stone for Rs 829 crore oil pipelines in Chennai's Vallur

The project, expected to be completed by May ’26, will help connect Grassroot Vallur terminal with CPCL in Manali and new captive jetty at Kamarajar Port

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Prime  Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Rs 829 crore Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) pipelines in Common Corridor for the proposed Grassroot terminal at Vallur, Chennai. The  pipelines will help connect Grassroot Vallur terminal with Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited in Manali Refinery and a new captive jetty at Kamarajar Port Limited. The project is expected to be completed by May 2026.

The pipeline will provide safe linkage to the grassroot terminal at Vallur which is an operational necessity due to closure directives issued by National Green Tribunal for the existing  Kurukkupet and Tondiarpet depots. The pipeline will also facilitate fulfilling the combined requirement of aviation turbine fuel (ATF)  at  Chennai and  Bangalore bases which is expected to be more than 1,400  Thousand Metric Tonnes (TMT) by 2029-30.

The  terminal at Vallur along with the proposed captive jetty at Kamarajar Port Limited and common corridor pipelines will provide an efficient and  effective route for coastal in/out movements from Chennai. This will result in substantial reduction of truck movement, leading to low carbon  dioxide emissions, thus providing safe and green movement of petroleum  products. 

The project was facing hurdles in change of land use  for 13.134 acres by the state housing department and approval of imported  earth required for filling under the project. It was reviewed by Project  Monitoring Group (PMG).

The prime minister also dedicated Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s (IOCL) 488 km long natural gas pipeline laid for Rs 2,793 crore from Chengalpettu to Sayalkudi section of Ennore -  Tiruvallur - Bengaluru - Puducherry - Nagapattinam - Madurai -  Thoothukudi Pipeline.  This pipeline section traverses through  Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai,  Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts in Tamil Nadu. 

The project will help in catalysing the industrial growth  in the state through supply of environment friendly natural gas in a cost-effective manner to potential anchor customer like Bharat Heavy  Electricals Limited (BHEL) Tiruchy and eight City Gas Distribution  Geographical Areas (GAs) authorised by Petroleum and Natural Gas  Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for Kancheepuram, Puducherry, Madurai, Theni,  Virudhunagar, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur,  Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Kallakurichi, Dindigul, Karur, Namakkal  and Tiruchy districts.

The pipeline will help provide 24x7  piped natural gas (PNG)  to approximately one crore  consumers and additional 1,300 compressed natural gas stations. It will  result in supply of cleaner and greener fuel to domestic, commercial and  transport segment customers and will improve the quality of life and  ease of living apart from ensuring environmental well-being.

