Power cut in parts of Chennai on January 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday (January 4). Tangedco has said that the supply will be restored earlier if the work is completed before the scheduled time.

The affected areas include: ADYAR: Enjambakkam 1st Avenue Vettuvankeni, Akkarai Village, Allikulam, Ambedkar Street, Anna Enclave, Bethel Nagar North and South, Bharathi Avenue, Brindavan Nagar, Copper. Beach Road, E.C.R., Gangaiamman Kovil Street, Gunal Garden, Hanuman Colony, Kakkan Street, Kasthuribai Nagar, LG Avenue, NainarKuppam, Uthandi, Neelankaraikuppam, Pallavan Nagar, Panaiyur Kuppam, Ponniyamman Kovil Street, Rajan Nagar 1st and 2nd Street, Royal Enclave , Selva Nagar, TVS Avenue, Thiruvalluvar Salai, VOC Street, Vimala Garden and above all surrounding areas. TONDIARPET: Melur, Minjur town, Theradi Street, Suriya Nagar, BDO Office, Seemavaram, Pudhupedu, Nanthiambakkam, Pattamandri, Vallur, Attipattu, SR Palayam, Kondakarai, Karayanmedu and all surrounding areas.

