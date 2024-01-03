Rs 6 lakh compensation, govt job, house: Kin of Dalit man killed in Tirunelveli put forth conditions

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Two days after a 25-year-old P Muthu Perumal belonging to the SC community was murdered by three members of the dominant caste, his family agreed to accept his body on the conditions that the state government grant them a compensation of Rs 6 lakh, provide one of the family members with a government job, and a free house. Meanwhile, the third suspect, M Ooikattan, surrendered at Tiruppur court on Tuesday.

Perumal was murdered in broad daylight at Johnson Nagar on Sivanthipatti — Tirunelveli road, on December 31. During the village meeting held at Puliyankulam on Tuesday, the villagers demanded the arrest of the third accused, compensation of Rs 6 lakh, a house, and a government job for one of the family members, as conditions to receive Perumal’s body.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: Two days after a 25-year-old P Muthu Perumal belonging to the SC community was murdered by three members of the dominant caste, his family agreed to accept his body on the conditions that the state government grant them a compensation of Rs 6 lakh, provide one of the family members with a government job, and a free house. Meanwhile, the third suspect, M Ooikattan, surrendered at Tiruppur court on Tuesday. Perumal was murdered in broad daylight at Johnson Nagar on Sivanthipatti — Tirunelveli road, on December 31. During the village meeting held at Puliyankulam on Tuesday, the villagers demanded the arrest of the third accused, compensation of Rs 6 lakh, a house, and a government job for one of the family members, as conditions to receive Perumal’s body. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });