Strategic chess play of alliances & quest for power in Puducherry for lone Lok Sabha seat

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The political corridors of Puducherry are abuzz with the BJP’s hunt for the perfect candidate to contest the lone Lok Sabha seat. After discussing with its ally, the AINRC, BJP has solidified its claim for the seat within the NDA fold, and is now fervently scouting for a candidate who can potentially tip the scales in their favour.

The party is considering four potential contenders to spearhead their victory, thereby expanding their presence in South India. At the forefront stands Home Minister A Namassivayam, a seasoned politician from the influential Vanniyar community. However, his aspiration for the chief minister position may detour his inclination towards the Lok Sabha seat. But in the absence of a suitable candidate, Namassivayam might take up the challenge.

BJP is also trying to rope in Sundeep Anand Jegathrakshagan, son of DMK MP S Jegathrakshagan, sources in the party said. A businessman with political acumen and Vanniyar lineage, he is being courted by the BJP to bolster their roster. His recent involvement in political activities in Arakkonam, his father’s constituency, has piqued interest of the party.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam and nominated MLA V P Ramalingam, both esteemed figures from Vanniyar community with some political stature, are the other names heard.

Interestingly, sources said Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan might enter the political fray. Her rapport with the people hint at her potential to be a candidate.

Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA alliance will mostly field former chief minister and sitting MP V Vaithilingam as their candidate. once again. Being an acceptable leader among the allies and political acumen, Vaithilingam is a formidable challenge for the BJP. Former chief minister V Narayanasamy would also be considered for the run, said sources. The contest is pivotal not only to meet the NDA’s aspirations but also for the BJP’s southern expansion plans.

