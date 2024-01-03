TN govt seeks Rs 9.6,000 crore from Centre for relief work in four southern districts

S Godson Wisely Dass By

THOOTHUKUDI: The state government has sought Rs 9,600 crore from the Centre to carry out flood relief and restoration works in the southern districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar, said a top official, seeking anonymity. The water resources department, which sustained major damage during the rain, has sought Rs 1,115 crore and Rs 3,061 crore for the temporary and permanent restoration of river bunds, canals, tanks, and ponds, respectively, said the official.

It may be noted that over 274 tanks, 198 canals, and 15 breaches in river bunds were damaged in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, when the Thamirabarani river was in spate on December 17 and 18. Following this, the state government submitted a comprehensive report on the damage and restoration work to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her visit to Thoothukudi on December 26.

“On account of the damages incurred by the Tangedco, the state has put forth a demand of Rs 504 crore towards temporary restoration of damaged electricity poles, cables, transformers, sub-stations and Rs 184 crore for permanent rectification.

The highways department requires Rs 832 crore for the temporary restoration of damaged roads and infrastructure and Rs 970 crore for the reconstruction of permanent structures. Also, the rural development needs Rs 584 crore for temporary restoration and another Rs 1,966 crore for reconstructing permanent structures,” the official added.

