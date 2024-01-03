Home States Tamil Nadu

Train stuck in Srivaikuntam due to heavy rains shifted to Nellai junction in TN

The electric engine and 18 coaches of the train, which carried 820 passengers from Tiruchendur to Chennai, were pulled and moved using a diesel engine.

Published: 03rd January 2024 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

The train had to be 'terminated at the station' due to unsafe track conditions ahead. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Southern Railway on Tuesday shifted the Chendur Express, which was halted at Srivaikuntam station following heavy rains on December 17, to Tirunelveli junction.

The electric engine and 18 coaches of the train, which carried 820 passengers from Tiruchendur to Chennai, were pulled and moved using a diesel engine. The passengers, who were stranded for three days after the tracks and ballast were flooded at various sections between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli, were later provided alternative arrangements.

“The railways had attended to a 160m long breach on the tracks near Thathankulam. The authorities had obtained a ‘temporary fit’ certificate to run the train on the Thathankulam stretch, which has been restored. The coaches will be overhauled to check the battery and electrical works”, said an official.

“At present, the railways are rectifying a breach near Alwarthirunagari. The restoration work between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli will end by January 5,” the official added.

