Udhayanidhi to invite PM Modi for Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin will be inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Tamil Nadu between January 19 and 31.

For the first time, Tamil Nadu got the opportunity to conduct the Khelo India events. The events will take place in four cities - Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Trichy.

"I will be giving the invitation to the Prime Minister. It is up to him whether to attend this or not," the Minister said while responding to queries after distributing relief assistance to the people affected by cyclone Michaung in the city.

Asked whether he would request the PM to release the relief assistance sought by the Tamil Nadu government for restoration works in rain-affected districts, Udhayanidhi Stalin replied positively.

On the Prime Minister's contention that the allocation of funds from the union government to Tamil Nadu has jumped 2.5 times in the last 10 years and the State's charge that only insufficient funds have been allocated, Udhayanidhi Stalin said "I don't want to put up an argument over this. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has visited the rain-affected areas. We hope the GOI will allocate appropriate funds to Tamil Nadu."

Regarding the demand from opposition parties that cash assistance should be given to the ration card-holders along with the Pongal Gift Hampers, the minister said, “This will be decided by the Chief Minister.”

Responding to a question, the minister said, "The date for the state-level youth wing conference of the DMK will be announced by the CM in consultation with the DMK general secretary within a few days. Most probably, the conference will take place by the end of this time."

