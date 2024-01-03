Home States Tamil Nadu

Wind favours our side, will drive change: TN BJP charged up post PM’s visit

The leadership also stressed that everyone’s work would be duly rewarded. 

Published: 03rd January 2024 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi with TN Governor RN Ravi, CM MK Stalin and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | Express)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaging in his first public interaction this year here enthused BJP cadre in the state, as they pointed to how Tiruchy has been a “turning point” for many in the political landscape. 

Discussing the significance of the PM’s visit to Tiruchy, a senior state-level BJP functionary said, “‘Tiruchy endral tiruppumunai’ is a slogan popularly used by DMK to point out that major changes begin in Tiruchy, but this time the winds favour our side as we drive the change.  BJP cadre had a boost when Modiji decided to make his first visit of 2024 to Tamil Nadu.”

Cadre support was visible when shouts of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ rented the air when  Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the gathering during the inauguration of the international airport’s new terminal. The chants continued despite the PM himself seen gesturing to the crowd to not shout. 

A Jeyakanthan, a local BJP leader, said, ‘’I took 20 people from my locality and when thousands shouted ‘Modi’ in the presence of the CM and senior ministers, it enthused us. This will drive us to work hard this (Lok Sabha) election.”

Meanwhile, the BJP state council led by its president K Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, senior leader and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan huddled together for a closed-door meeting that discussed party strategy for the upcoming parliamentary elections.  A district-level office bearer who was present in the meeting said the need for strengthening booth committees and highlighting local issues figured in the discussions. The leadership also stressed that everyone’s work would be duly rewarded. 

Further, the presence of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and the BJP’s alliance party leaders in the city heightened speculations of talks around the 2024 elections.  Sources said before the PM left for Lakshadweep, former CM O Panneerselvam met him at the airport lounge.  Senior BJP leader H Raja told media persons that several parties would be drawing towards them as the poll date neared many. Panneerselvam is in our alliance, hence he met the PM, the BJP leader added.

TAGS
TN BJP Modi Tiruchy 2024 election DMK

