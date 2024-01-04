Hairdresser snicks ‘VIP’ customer’s ear in TN

By Express News Service

SALEM: A momentary lapse in concentration landed a hairdresser in trouble as he snicked the ear of his customer while attending to a mobile phone call. The customer happened to be the son of an MLA and he underwent plastic surgery.

According to sources, Ravidas (23), son of Salem West MLA R Arul (PMK) went to a salon at Sooramangalam on Monday to get a haircut. While attending to him Harsan Roy, the hairdresser allegedly received a call on his mobile phone and answered it. The small lapse proved dear as he cut Ravidas’s ear causing a blood injury. Following this, Ravidas engaged in a verbal duel with him, and commotion prevailed in the area. People in the neighbourhood pacified the two and Ravidas went to a hospital.

MLA Arul told TNIE, “The staff cut his hair while talking on the mobile phone. Due to carelessness, he cut his ear. Due to this, Ravidas had to undergo plastic surgery on his ear. The staff did not do this intentionally. So we did not file a complaint with the police.” Sources in Salem City police confirmed that no complaints were filed by either side.

