Home States Tamil Nadu

Hairdresser snicks ‘VIP’ customer’s ear in TN

According to sources, Ravidas (23), son of Salem West MLA R Arul (PMK) went to a salon at Sooramangalam on Monday to get a haircut.

Published: 04th January 2024 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Saloon

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: A momentary lapse in concentration landed a hairdresser in trouble as he snicked the ear of his customer while attending to a mobile phone call. The customer happened to be the son of an MLA and he underwent plastic surgery.

According to sources, Ravidas (23), son of Salem West MLA R Arul (PMK) went to a salon at Sooramangalam on Monday to get a haircut. While attending to him Harsan Roy, the hairdresser allegedly received a call on his mobile phone and answered it. The small lapse proved dear as he cut Ravidas’s ear causing a blood injury. Following this, Ravidas engaged in a verbal duel with him, and commotion prevailed in the area. People in the neighbourhood pacified the two and Ravidas went to a hospital.

MLA  Arul told TNIE, “The staff cut his hair while talking on the mobile phone. Due to carelessness, he cut his ear. Due to this, Ravidas had to undergo plastic surgery on his ear. The staff did not do this intentionally. So we did not file a complaint with the police.” Sources in Salem City police confirmed that no complaints were filed by either side.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hairdresser MLA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp