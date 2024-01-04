Home States Tamil Nadu

MRI scanner brought to life at GHQH in TN after TNIE report

However, some patients alleged that scans were denied, adding that the hospital administration was waiting for Health Minister Ma Subramanian to formally inaugurate the scanner.

MRI Scan building at Tenkasi government hospital

By Express News Service

TENKASI: An MRI scanner, which was kept idle for months due to a shortage of technicians, was brought to life at the District Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH). Speaking to TNIE, the hospital superintendent R Jesline urged people in Tenkasi district to utilise the MRI facility here, instead of visiting the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), which is located at a distance.

After TNIE published a report titled No staff to operate MRI scanner at govt hosp on November 17, highlighting that the newly-purchased machine worth Rs 6.5 crore was left unused due to a lack of technicians, the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) appointed two technicians.
Recently, ST Mahesh Pandian, an activist, petitioned health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, TNMSC’s managing director, medical and rural health services director and the Tenkasi district collector, alleging that the MRI scanner was still inoperative.

Despite allegations from the public and activists, the hospital administration has not issued any statement about the functionality of the MRI machine. When contacted by TNIE, Jesline said the scanner is now fully functional and the patients in the Tenkasi district will stand to benefit. It may be noted that GHQH is the only government health institution with an MRI scanner in the Tenkasi district.

