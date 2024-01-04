New year revellers litter lake front in Coimbatore, activists fume

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The trail of trash and litter left behind by hordes of new year revellers in the Valankulam and Periyakulam lake fronts drew sharp flak from activists and residents. Shelling out several crores of money, the lake fronts of the Periyakulam and Valankulam were developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) under the Smart City Projects scheme. The district administration and civic body let the public use the place for new year celebrations including laser light shows, music shows and dance shows, despite objections raised by activists.

The revellers left behind trash everywhere which has irked the activists. Speaking to TNIE, R Manikandan, coordinator of the Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaipu, said they would take up the matter with CCMC Commissioner. Environmentalist K Kalidas of Osai NGO told TNIE that the water bodies were not places for conducting new year parties.

“The civic body must clear the garbage immediately and refrain from turning water bodies into public entertainment spaces,” he said, adding that they will meet the collector and CCMC Commissioner soon and submit a petition regarding the issue. Despite multiple attempts, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakar didn’t respond to TNIE’s calls.

