Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel to oversee removal of temple encroachment in TN

The directions were issued by a bench comprising justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, on a batch of petitions, including a contempt petition, in connection with the issue.

Published: 04th January 2024 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a bid to find a permanent solution to stop encroachments in the ‘giriveedhi’ of Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Dindigul, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday constituted a committee headed by retired high court Judge Justice V Bharathidasan.

The committee, also comprising district collector, SP and Palani municipality commissioner, will monitor the eviction drive to remove encroachments ahead of Thai Poosam festival on January 25. The committee was told to file a report on January 9.

The directions were issued by a bench comprising justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, on a batch of petitions, including a contempt petition, in connection with the issue. The judges noted that despite repeated court orders directing the authorities to ensure that the giriveedhi was free of encroachments, several constructions continue to occupy the area.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Encroachment Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp