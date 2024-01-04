Panel to oversee removal of temple encroachment in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a bid to find a permanent solution to stop encroachments in the ‘giriveedhi’ of Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Dindigul, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday constituted a committee headed by retired high court Judge Justice V Bharathidasan.

The committee, also comprising district collector, SP and Palani municipality commissioner, will monitor the eviction drive to remove encroachments ahead of Thai Poosam festival on January 25. The committee was told to file a report on January 9.

The directions were issued by a bench comprising justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, on a batch of petitions, including a contempt petition, in connection with the issue. The judges noted that despite repeated court orders directing the authorities to ensure that the giriveedhi was free of encroachments, several constructions continue to occupy the area.

