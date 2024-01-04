Periyar varsity V-C held at Ponmudy’s behest: TN BJP president K Annamalai

By Express News Service

SALEM: TN BJP president K Annamalai has alleged that Periyar University vice-chancellor R Jaganathan was arrested based on instructions from former higher education minister K Ponmudy because he stood up to him.

Addressing media persons in Salem on Wednesday after inaugurating the party’s office, he said “The action of TN police is unacceptable. Police arrested the VC on the instructions of former higher education minister K Ponmudy. The reason for this was that the vice-chancellor did not accept Ponmudy’s recommendation of candidate for the post of Registrar. I have written to union home minister Amit Shah requesting action against TN police.”

He added, “There were no irregularities in the initiation of the PUTER Foundation. Universities all over India have such institutions. The foundation was started to develop skills of students through the CSR funds. What is wrong with this?”

When asked about ED issuing summons to two farmers in Attue, Annamalai said the BJP functionary (who has a land dispute with them) had nothing to do with the summons. Police summon four Periyar University professors.

Salem city police have summoned five persons from Periyar University, including four professors, to appear for inauiry on Thursday in connection with the arrest of the univerity Vice Chancellor R Jagannathan.

According to sources, police have summoned professors N Jayakumar, A Nareshkumar, K Jayaraman and R Subramaniya Bharathi and and non-teaching staff A Thandeeswaran to appear at the Suramangalam Assistant Commissioner of Police office. The manager of Canara Bank branch situated on Periyar University campus has been summoned for questioning by Karuppur police.

