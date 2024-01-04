Home States Tamil Nadu

Periyar varsity V-C held at Ponmudy’s behest: TN BJP president K Annamalai

Addressing media persons in Salem on Wednesday after inaugurating the party’s office, he said “The action of TN police is unacceptable.

Published: 04th January 2024 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP TN President K Annamalai addressing a press meet in Salem on Wednesday. (Photo | V Sakthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM:  TN BJP president K Annamalai has alleged that Periyar University vice-chancellor R Jaganathan was arrested based on instructions from former higher education minister K Ponmudy because he stood up to him.

Addressing media persons in Salem on Wednesday after inaugurating the party’s office, he said “The action of TN police is unacceptable. Police arrested the VC on the instructions of former higher education minister K Ponmudy. The reason for this was that the vice-chancellor did not accept Ponmudy’s recommendation of candidate for the post of Registrar. I have written to union home minister Amit Shah requesting action against TN police.”

He added, “There were no irregularities in the initiation of the PUTER Foundation. Universities all over India have such institutions. The foundation was started to develop skills of students through the CSR funds. What is wrong with this?”

When asked about ED issuing summons to two farmers in Attue, Annamalai said the BJP functionary (who has a land dispute with them) had nothing to do with the summons. Police summon four Periyar University professors.

Salem city police have summoned five persons from Periyar University, including four professors, to appear for inauiry on Thursday in connection with the arrest of the univerity Vice Chancellor R Jagannathan.

According to sources, police have summoned  professors N Jayakumar, A Nareshkumar, K Jayaraman and R Subramaniya Bharathi and and non-teaching staff A Thandeeswaran to appear at the Suramangalam Assistant Commissioner of Police office. The manager of Canara Bank branch situated on Periyar University campus has been summoned for questioning by Karuppur police.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai Periyar University R Jaganathan K Ponmudy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp