Road crash takes a murder turn in Chennai

The deceased, S Premkumar, was a resident of Thanthai Periyar Main Road in Ayanavaram. He ran a wastepaper mart in Villivakkam.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a 38-year-old man driving a two-wheeler died in what was believed to be a road accident in Ayanavaram, the city police on Wednesday arrested Harikrishnan, his former neighbour, for allegedly hatching the plan to murder him by knocking him down with his car. According to police, the accused was involved in a relationship with the wife of the victim.

“Premkumar was driving near the Road Transport Office on New Avadi Road, which is a one-way road. A speeding car rammed the vehicle and Premkumar was thrown off the vehicle and fell down on the road. The driver of the car left the vehicle behind and fled the spot,” a senior police officer said.

The passersby rushed Premkumar to hospital where he was declared brought-dead. The Anna Nagar traffic investigation police on Tuesday registered a case and booked the driver on charges of causing death due to rash driving and negligence. During investigation, police found that the car had deliberately knocked down Premkumar’s vehicle.

They traced the owner of the car, R Harikrishnan, 30, of Chetty Street in Ayanavaram. After interrogation, police found that Harikrishnan was in a relationship with Premkumar’s wife Shunpriya. Harikrishnan was earlier residing near Premkumar’s house in Thanthai Periyar Main Road. Police said that Harikrishnan asked his friend Sarathkumar to eliminate Premkumar.

“Sarathkumar killed Premkumar and fled from the spot. We suspect Shunpriya too may have a role in the murder of her husband,” the police officer said. The case was altered to murder on Wednesday and Harikrishnan was remanded in judicial custody. Shunpriya and Sarathkumar are still at large.

