SC woman in TN seeks action against her brother-in-law who gave sexual torture 

SIVAGANGA: A 37-year-old Scheduled Caste woman filed a complaint with the Sivaganga Superintendent of Police against her brother-in-law, who allegedly sought sexual favours from her, adding that her husband went missing six months ago.

In her petition to the Chief Minister’s special cell, S Annalakshmi, who hails from S Tharaikulam in Ramanathapuram district, stated that she married one Senthil Kumar of Puliankulam 16 years ago. Allegedly, Senthil’s sister’s husband Vijayadas often sought sexual favours from her in person and on the phone, which led to a scuffle between the brothers-in-law.

Senthil and Annalakshmi later shifted to S Tharaikulam and eventually, he went abroad for work and was there for 12 years. Upon returning, he built a house in Puliankulam and the couple shifted back.

Again, Vijayadas began seeking sexual favours from Annalakshmi. Nearly seven months ago, Vijayadas allegedly colluded with some police officers and Senthil was arrested at night under charges of smuggling ganja and sent to the Central Prison.

A police officer, Malaiarasan, reportedly asked Annalakshmi to pay `two lakh and obey Vijayadas to ensure that her husband was granted bail. She refused, pursued other options and eventually ensured her husband’s release.

“Vijayadas allegedly tortured us again and issued death threats. Six months ago, my husband went missing,” said Annalakshmi. Speaking to TNIE, she said, “I am an uneducated woman. I can’t read or write. I initially searched for my husband with the help of some relatives, but it was futile.

Eventually, with help from the Poorviga Makkal Viduthalai Katchi’s members, I sent a petition to the Chief Minister’s special cell as well as the Superintendent of Police in November. On Wednesday, I filed a petition again. The police asked me to file a missing person’s complaint at the Sayalkudi police station in Ramanathapuram."

ADSP A Godwin Jagadeesh Kumar said Senthil was booked under the NDPS Act but was later released on bail. “We have received the complaint and an investigation will start soon,” he said.

