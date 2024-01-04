Tamil Nadu: 37 murders, 389 crimes against women, children registered in Tenkasi in 2023

By Express News Service

TENKASI: As many as 37 murder cases and 389 cases of crime against women and children were registered in Tenkasi district in 2023, read a statement on the annual crime report issued by Superintendent of Police T P Suresh Kumar. "Nearly 91 people were detained under the Goondas Act for various crimes in 2023, of which 19 people were booked for crime against women and children. The police recovered assets worth Rs 3.51 crore in connection with 569 theft cases. CCTV cameras were installed in 4,511 locations which were identified as crime-prone spots," read the statement.



"In 2023, as many as 1,601 alcohol-related crimes were recorded in the district, 1,617 people were arrested and 44 vehicles were seized. Also, 398 people were booked in 384 cases for selling banned tobacco products, and 2,893 kg of tobacco products worth Rs 19.8 lakh were seized. Police also sealed 55 stores that sold such products," added the statement.



Further, Suresh Kumar said while the district witnessed more road accident deaths in 2022, several awareness programmes on traffic rules were conducted by the administration in the previous year. "Around 2.8 lakh cases were registered over traffic violations.

A recommendation was given to the regional transport officer for the cancellation of 4,463 driving licenses over drunk driving. The district cyber crime police registered 48 cases relating to cyber crimes and arrested eight accused persons. They also recovered 150 stolen cell phones worth Rs 25 lakh. The district police arrested 12 people for posting violent content on social media including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter," he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TENKASI: As many as 37 murder cases and 389 cases of crime against women and children were registered in Tenkasi district in 2023, read a statement on the annual crime report issued by Superintendent of Police T P Suresh Kumar. "Nearly 91 people were detained under the Goondas Act for various crimes in 2023, of which 19 people were booked for crime against women and children. The police recovered assets worth Rs 3.51 crore in connection with 569 theft cases. CCTV cameras were installed in 4,511 locations which were identified as crime-prone spots," read the statement. "In 2023, as many as 1,601 alcohol-related crimes were recorded in the district, 1,617 people were arrested and 44 vehicles were seized. Also, 398 people were booked in 384 cases for selling banned tobacco products, and 2,893 kg of tobacco products worth Rs 19.8 lakh were seized. Police also sealed 55 stores that sold such products," added the statement. Further, Suresh Kumar said while the district witnessed more road accident deaths in 2022, several awareness programmes on traffic rules were conducted by the administration in the previous year. "Around 2.8 lakh cases were registered over traffic violations. A recommendation was given to the regional transport officer for the cancellation of 4,463 driving licenses over drunk driving. The district cyber crime police registered 48 cases relating to cyber crimes and arrested eight accused persons. They also recovered 150 stolen cell phones worth Rs 25 lakh. The district police arrested 12 people for posting violent content on social media including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter," he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });