Two Nagai cops in TN enrol as BJP members while on duty, get suspended

NAGAPATTINAM: Two police officials here were handed suspension orders recently for violation of code of conduct by allegedly registering themselves with the BJP while on duty. The violation occurred during BJP state president K Annamalai’s tour of the district on December 27, 2023, as part of his ‘En Mann En Makkal’ campaign.

Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh confirmed to TNIE Thanjavur range DIG T Jayachandran’s suspension orders to the policemen on December 30. According to sources, during Annamalai’s campaigning in Kilvelur and Nagapattinam Assembly constituencies, a spot registration camp was set up by BJP on Public Office Road to enable newcomers join the party with a missed call.

At that time, SI K Rajendran and special sub inspector (SSI) A Karthikeyan, who were attached to Velipalayam police station and posted on duty, checked into the camp and enquired about party membership registration. Those at the camp then guided them.

Meanwhile, media persons covering Annamalai’s campaign captured the activities at the registration camp. Although SI Rajendran and SSI Karthikeyan realised that they were on camera, they continued with party registration formalities. They later walked away, sources added.

With the video of the act soon getting shared widely, SP Singh ordered for an inquiry and transferred Rajendran and Karthikeyan to the Armed Reserve (AR) wing the next day. He also recommended to the DIG for disciplinary action against the two. Following an inquiry that confirmed Rajendran and Karthikeyan having joined the BJP while on duty and them having received the party membership cards, the DIG issued suspension orders against the duo on December 30. The SP then handed over the orders to the duo the following day. Further investigation is on.

