UGD work in TN's Kurichi 95% complete, may end by June

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Underground Drainage (UGD) project that is being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 591 crore in Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur is 95% complete. The work began in 2018 and was to be completed in 2021 but is delayed due to the pandemic and other issues. CCMC sources now say the project would be completed and commissioned in June.

Even as residents say they face severe hardship because of the slow pace of work, the TWAD Board officials blame Railways for the delay and said the latter is yet to give clearance to carry out works near the railway land and tracks.

“It appears the UGD project will take a long time to be completed. The roads in the areas are in a shambles and are in dire need of attention,” said MV Sellappan, a resident of Kuniyamuthur. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “The majority of the works have been completed. Only the railway department’s works in their area are pending near Podanur.”

A senior TWAD Board official told TNIE that railways had recently finalised the tender for the works in their lands and issued the work order. “As we are not allowed to work on the railways-owned land, they will be executing the project works. Only about 135 metres of pipelines need to be installed.

The railways will soon begin the works and we expect them to complete them by March or April. After that we will give the finishing touches,” the official added. The TWAD Board has finished Sewage Treatment Plant works at Vellalore which has a capacity of 30.53 MLD. Providing 3,000 House Connections (HSC), the officials have begun the preliminary testing through internal pumping at the facility.

