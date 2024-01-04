Vietnam EV firm that competes with Tesla and BYD to set up plant in TN's Thoothukudi

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flood-hit Thoothukudi has something to cheer about this year as a Vietnam-based electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has set its eyes on setting up a car and battery manufacturing plant there. The company is planning to invest hundreds of millions of US dollars for the facility spread in a 400-acre space, marking its first foray into India, said sources.

The company initially planned to set up their plant by taking over Ford’s property in Chennai. But the deal fell through as Ford was not willing to sell the land. Sources said that the Chief Minister was keen to woo the investment to Thoothukudi, which has access to sea and air. This would also help generate jobs for the youth who have been migrating to Chennai and other regions.

It is learnt that the CM deputed Industries Minister TRB Rajaa to reroute the investment to Thoothukudi. VinFast has been in talks with the office of TRB Rajaa since October. He recently rushed with a small team to Vietnam and met the officials of the firm. After two days of negotiations with the delegation which came up with a tailor-made package, VinFast agreed to invest in Thoothukudi.

Established in 2017, the company owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex that boasts up to 90% automation in Haiphong in Vietnam. VinFast competes with top manufacturers such as Tesla and BYD. The company officials could not be reached for a comment.

The proposed investment is likely to be a game-changer for the Global Investors Meet scheduled to be held in Chennai on January 7 and 8. It is learnt that the CM is happy about the investment.

Wooing Rs 82,674 crore investments in green hydrogen and green ammonia, Thoothukudi has already been emerging as a hub for renewables. The VO Chidambaranar Port in the district, set to become the first green hydrogen hub of India, also has the potential to become a transshipment hub with the implementation of the Rs 6,000-crore Outer Harbour project.

