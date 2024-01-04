Woman gives birth to stillborn at PHC in TN, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The kin of a woman staged a protest in front of a primary health centre in Kancheepuram district after a pregnant woman who gave birth to a stillborn child passed away on Tuesday night. Health officials said the woman had complications during pregnancy and does not look like a case of medical negligence.

Police said that Sathya, 30, was working in a private company at SIPCOT near Cheyyur. She got married to Ragothaman, 32, a farmer from Uthiramerur about a year ago. Sathya was nine months pregnant and was in labour pain on Tuesday night when the family rushed her to Manambakkam PHC, where the medical staff performed surgery.

Police said that Sathya gave birth to a stillborn boy child. “After that her bleeding increased and she was rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival,” said the police.

After news of the demise of mother and child spread, several relatives and villagers gathered in front of the PHC on Wednesday morning. They claimed that negligence of the staff led to the death of two and demanded action. DSP Julius Caesar reached the spot with police personnel and pacified the family members.

After talks, the family took the bodies to conduct last rites. A senior medical official attached with the primary health centre said, “We have also collected samples from the deceased. But the procedure seems to have been done correctly and the woman had a few complications throughout pregnancy. We are investigating the matter.”

