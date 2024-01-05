26 fisher families in TN seek houses, drinking water, roads to tide over flood impact

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As many as 26 fishermen families of Kovalam Kadarkarai hamlet, which comes under the flood-battered Thoothukudi district's Mullakadu panchayat, continue to use a boat to access the mainland. Over two weeks after torrential rain ravaged infrastructure and disrupted connectivity in the district, the villagers on Thursday demanded that the state government relay roads that were washed away in the floods, restore drinking water supply, and construct new houses for them.



Speaking to TNIE, T Ganesan, a resident of Kovalam Kadarkarai said that 30-metre-stretch of the road that connected them to the mainland has been washed away. "Our children are unable to attend school. To reach the city, we have to cross the portion of road under water (mixture of floodwater and sea water) with a boat and then walk for about 1.5 km to catch a bus," he said, adding that even drinking water pipelines have taken a hit, leaving the community to source water by digging the ground about 200-metre away from the sea.



Another resident, G Eswari, rued losing her belongings, including mixie, grinder, fridge, and a two-wheeler, worth more than a lakh to the floods. M Kakkaiyan said that his hut collapsed in the heavy spell. D Rajeswari said that her family lost a boat (vallam) along with electronic appliances. "We have lost our belongings worth over `2.5 lakh. The state government's relief assistance of `6,000 is not sufficient for us to tide over. Since we are disconnected from the mainland, I was forced to relocate my school-going children to my sister's house so that their classes are not disrupted. None of the people's representatives has visited us yet," she added.



When contacted, Thoothukudi Collector G Lakshmipathy told TNIE that floodwater has receded from the hamlet. He explained that the current inundation is a result of backwater effect. "There is backwater intrusion in the hamlet, but all 26 families are safe. We will also try to use wood to clear the existing pathway. I have instructed the assistant director (village panchayat) to ensure drinking water supply for the residents. The collector added that he had instructed officials to create an alternate pathway for the Kovalam Kadarkarai residents by clearing bushes along a 200-metre stretch.

