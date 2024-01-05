Home States Tamil Nadu

Alanganallur jallikattu to be held on January 17 in Madurai

Youth trying to tame a bull at Alanganallur Jallikattu near Madurai (File photo | K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Alanganallur jallikattu will be held on January 17 in Madurai, and the district administration has begun elaborate arrangements for the event, said Collector M S Sangeetha on Thursday. In a press statement, the collector said the annual jallikattu events will be commence on January 15 (Pongal) at Avaniyapuram.

Subsequently, Palamedu jallikattu will be held at Manjamalai river bed on January 16, and Alanganallur jallikattu will be held at Kottaimuni vasal manthaithidal in Alanganallur on January 17. She added that the organisers concerned were engaged in preparatory works, and the registration process for tamers and bulls will be announced soon.  

Although it was expected that this year’s pongal jallikattu will be held at the newly constructed arena, Alanganallur jallikattu organiser Ragupathi told TNIE that the venue should not be changed and the festival must be held at Kottaimuni vasal manthaithidal, following ancient traditional culture.

“The district administration can organise other jallikattu events in the new arena,” he added. Palamedu jallikattu organiser Prabhu also raised a similar view as the Palamedu jallikattu has been held in Manjamalai river bed for the past several years and opined its venue need not be changed.   

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Works EV Velu said that 95% of construction activities were over in the new arena and the remaining works will be completed soon. The arena, being constructed at a cost of `64 crore, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, he added. 

