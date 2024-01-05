Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai builders slam TN government over composite rates, inconsistent policy

The builders alleged that a single documentation system, which is in effect from Dec 1, 2023, is being implemented without groundwork leading to confusion among builders and registration officials.

Published: 05th January 2024 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Builders, Building , Real Estate , construction

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Home developers in the city have hit out at the government’s higher composite rates for housing registration, alleging that the rates jumped around 120% to 150% from March dampening sales. Builders have urged the government to reduce the composite value rates and provide clarity in new regulations in the registration process.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, the consortium of builders urged the government to remove multi-tier composite rates ranging from 6% to 9% and introduce a uniform rate for all buildings with exception for affordable housing. They also requested the government to bring down the rate to 6% and raise the rates gradually.

The builders alleged that a single documentation system, which is in effect from December 1, 2023, is being implemented without groundwork leading to confusion among builders and registration officials. They called composite values published by the government arbitrary and out of touch with ground reality. “Multiple orders followed up with corrections have created confusion and uncertainty in property registration. These have severely affected the sale of apartments across the city in December,” said S Sivagurunathan, Credai-Chennai president. 

Builders said housing sale slowed down in 2023 as a whole and there was a sharp decline in December. Real estate intelligence firm Anarock’s report on December 28 said housing sale in Chennai jumped 34% compared to 2022 with 21,630 units. However, builders call this report incorrect. 

“We are not against the new single documentation system, but it has brought confusion and legal challenges to builders,” said R Ilankovan, president of Credai- Tamil Nadu. The composite documents allow registration of built property but lack of sale deed has made it difficult for us to make agreements before the apartments are constructed as most of them are sold before sale,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
builders single documentation system composite rates housing registration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp