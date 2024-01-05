Director Lokesh Kanagaraj to file counter on plea seeking ban of 'Leo'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking ban of Vijay's film 'Leo' and registration of an FIR against director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team was adjourned for a month, after the director's counsel sought time to file a counter affidavit.



Litigant H Raja Murrugan, an advocate from Madurai, had alleged in his petition that the film encouraged and glorified violence with many scenes involving mass killings, drug abuse, alcohol abuse, harassment of women and children, and use of weapons, among others.

"This shows that the director could be a psychopath," he stated, adding that Kanagaraj should be subjected to a psychological test. He also wants an FIR to be registered against Kanagaraj and his team to investigate the supposed inner motive behind advertising violence as a 'good act', and punish them for allegedly serving ideas for crimes that occurred in the city after showing them in the film.



Further stating that the film could misguide youngsters, he sought a direction to ban the film. Murrugan also sought a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the 'mental agony' that he said he had to undergo while watching the three-hour-long film in the theatre.



When the case was listed for hearing on Wednesday, the petitioner failed to appear before the court, following which the case was adjourned to Thursday. The next day, the petitioner appeared as party-in-person and reiterated his statements. Meanwhile, Kanagaraj's counsel argued that the petitioner has filed the case for publicity, and has defamed the director by questioning his mental state. Stating that the director should be given an opportunity to respond, the counsel sought time to file a counter affidavit. Hearing this, a bench comprising justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar adjourned the case for a month.

