Farmers in TN reiterate need for Mettur water as Thanjavur suffers 40% deficit rainfall

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The district staring at 40% deficit rainfall during the northeast monsoon, which is on its final leg, has exacerbated the woes of samba paddy farmers as only 26 of the total 4,303 waterbodies that can be used for irrigation are full. The remaining waterbodies, which are fed by the Cauvery’s branch canals and distributaries besides rainwater, are either bone-dry or turning so.

With the groundwater level also down, farmers seek the government for immediate release of Mettur dam water to save their crop, which they said is on the verge of wilting. As Karnataka failed to release the stipulated quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the Mettur dam supply for irrigation was stopped from October 10, 2023 – over three months ahead of the customary date of January 28.

This resulted in the tanks and the ponds largely fed by the Grand Anaicut Canal – which branches off the Cauvery – running dry. According to the district administration, there are a total of 4,303 waterbodies in the district, of which 3,662 are ponds while the remaining are eri (tanks).

As the waterbodies were being depended on to irrigate standing crop, northeast monsoon failed in the district. According to the meteorological department, the normal average rainfall during the northeast monsoon season from October 1 to December 31 in the district is 579 mm.

However for the corresponding period in 2023, only 346 mm of rainfall was recorded, amounting to a 40% deficit. Due to this, a total of 372 waterbodies, including 46 tanks (eri), in the district are bone-dry as of date. While 1,641 other waterbodies are less than 25% full, 1,361 have water 26-50% of their capacity.

Only 26 of the total waterbodies are full. The poor storage levels are worrying farmers who say their crop is on the verge of wilting. V Veerasenan, a farmer from Ponnovarayankottai, said groundwater level also has gone down. Due to this farmers with pumpsets also are unable to irrigate their crop, he added.

Usually such farmers provided excess water to those cultivating nearby without pumpsets. Now they are unable to do so, he stressed. Further, pointing out that Pattukkottai is close to the sea, he said there is a danger of saline water intrusion into the groundwater aquifers. He hence urged the government to release water from Mettur to save standing crops. KA Koothalingam of Pallathur, mentioning the Pallathur Periya eri (big tank) also running dry, echoed Veerasenan’s demand for Mettur water.

