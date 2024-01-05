French auto parts company to expand operations in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Valeo, a French global auto parts manufacturer, is planning to expand its operations in the state by investing about Rs 1,000 crore and increasing its talent pool by hiring 3,000 people in the next five to six years. The expansion includes manufacturing facilities, aftermarket operations, and a global technical centre.

The Chennai Global Technical Centre, which serves as a hub for research, development, and innovation employs about 3,700 engineers and the company plans to increse the manpower. The company has been chosen by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), India’s leading SUV manufacturer to provide the electric powertrain for a certain range of their ‘Born Electric’ passenger vehicle platform and on-board charger combo for their electric utility vehicles.

At the Global Investors Meet Tamil Nadu 2024, Valeo’s stall in the French pavilion in collaboration with Team France will exhibit four pillars of Valeo’s Move-Up Strategy. These include Electrification Acceleration, ADAS Acceleration, Lighting Everywhere, and Interior Experience Reinvention, a release said.

In India, Valeo started its first plant in 1997 in Chennai for manufacturing clutch and friction-facing materials. With the first R&D centre established in Chennai in 2005 for powertrain systems, Valeo went on to expand with lighting division, thermal systems, wiper division, vision systems software division and Valeo service.

