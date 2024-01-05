TN government to hire 1.5K secondary grade teachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department will appoint 1,500 secondary grade teachers to primary and middle schools functioning across the state, according to a government order released on Thursday. The order added that surplus teachers in districts will be transferred to fill vacancies in other districts.

The order states there are 8,643 secondary grade teacher vacancies in government primary and middle schools across the state. The department had already sanctioned recruitment of 1,000 teachers in August last year. While the announcement for conduct of examinations by the Teachers’ Recruitment Board was not released, the department has now sanctioned recruitment of 500 more teachers.

It has also said that the elementary education directorate should ensure surplus teachers in some districts are deployed to fill vacancies in schools having more than 100 students. Newly-recruited teachers should be posted in districts (Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Vellore) that have vacancies for at least five years.

“The vacancies in government elementary schools should be filled on a priority basis. As per government figures, there will be more than 7,000 vacancies even after this recruitment. We expect the number to be higher by another 1,500,” said an office-bearer of the secondary grade teacher association.

