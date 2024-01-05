Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC bins plea to conduct legal aid clinics in flood-affected districts

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to conduct legal aid clinics in the four flood-affected southern districts.

A bench comprising justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar observed that the petition was vague and bereft of any specific details. Litigant E Athisayakumar, an advocate and organiser of 'Samooga Needhikaana Valakaringyargal Kootamaipu', stated that his organisation has been receiving several complaints about people in the outskirts of Thoothukudi facing difficulties in applying for the flood relief amount of Rs 6,000.

Athisayakumar claimed that as per Rule 17 of 'A Scheme for Legal Services to Disaster Victims through Legal Services Authorities', the legal services authorities of the four districts - Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari - are duty bound to organise legal aid clinics to assist those affected in the floods in getting their lost documents like educational certificates, ration cards, passport, driving license, etc. Thus, he sought a direction for formation of teams, consisting of legal services authorities, to conduct legal aid clinics in these areas.

However, when the case was heard on Thursday, the government counsel pointed out that the petitioner had not produced complaints reportedly received by the organisation from the aggrieved individuals. He further said that the government has also not received any such complaints so far. Recording this, the judges dismissed the PIL.

