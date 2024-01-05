Rs 8 crore fish landing centre opened in TN's Vanagiri, fishers’ feud may end

Antony Fernando By

MAYILADUTHURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin virtually inaugurated a new fish landing centre in Vanagiri on Thursday, fulfilling the long-standing demand of fishers of the village. The centre, located in Sirkazhi block, aims to address the needs of around 3,400 residents of the village, a majority of whom are engaged in fishing activities. Earlier, they were dependent on other fishing harbours.

The fish landing centre was built at a cost of Rs 8 crore using Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF). Facility includes a wharf for 70 metres, a 280-square metre auction hall, and a 200-square metre net mending centre. Notably, 19,615 cubic metres of seawater was dredged as part of the construction process. V Chandiran, a fisher representative, expressed gratitude for the initiative but also voiced concerns about the wharf.

"We would like the wharf to be extended to increase the berthing space of motorised boats," he said. According to the fisheries department, there are around 46 mechanised boats and 222 motorised boats. However, fishers say they own a lot more vessels. Earlier, the Vanagiri fishers berthed their motorised boats in neighbouring fishing harbours, particularly the Poompuhar harbour.

However, this led to conflicts as Vanagiri fishers accused their Poompuhar counterparts of pursuing seine fishing. As the tensions led to multiple violent incidents, the Vanagiri fishers began berthing most of their mechanised boats in Jagathampattinam harbour in Pudukkottai and Tharangambadi harbour in Mayiladuthurai. The demand for a separate fishing landing centre also grew louder during this time.

The new fish landing centre is expected to alleviate these tensions. Following the inauguration, fisher representatives like K Velukannu are now seeking additional facilities such as an ice plant to manufacture ice for fish preservation in boats and approach roads for fish traders to access the fish landing centre.

Mayiladuthurai District Collector AP Mahabharathi, Poompuhar MLA 'Nivetha' M Murugan, along with local body representatives and fisheries department officials were present. "We are sending a `72 crore proposal for for additional work such as wharf extension, river training wall construction and more dredging at the fish landing centre," an official said.

