SC Pocso victim’s mom, sister thrashed, sent out of village in TN

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Just days after a landlord and a government nurse were arrested in a Pocso case for rape and abortion, the minor victim’s mother and sister were chased out of the village by locals for “bringing disrepute to the village”.

On December 29, police arrested the 55-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor Scheduled Caste girl repeatedly and a nurse attached to Dharapuram Government Hospital for aborting her pregnancy. Talking to TNIE, the victim’s elder sister said, “After the police arrested the two, my sister was sent to a children’s shelter in Dharapuram.

When neighbours and villagers began to question us, we narrated our ordeal. However, they refused to believe us and instead of helping us or offer counselling, they started arguing and beating us. We were already under emotional stress and were unable to face such humiliation. They also said that we had brought disrepute to the entire community and the village. They thrashed us and chased us out of the village. My father passed away three years ago and we have nobody else to defend us.”

The victim’s uncle told TNIE, “Though the girl’s sister and mother are safe in my house for the past few days, one of the accused, who reportedly acted as mediator between the landlord and the nurse, is currently absconding. His elder brother managed to trace us and is forcing us to withdraw the case against the landlord. However, we are not going to do so.”

Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front district secretary (Tiruppur) CK Kanagaraj said, “Police aren’t coordinating the entire issue and are also refusing to help the victim and activists. Local police are yet to give the FIR copy, and as a result, we are unable to offer legal support to the victim’s family.”

Speaking to TNIE, DSP (Dharapuram) M Kalaiarasan said, “Blaming the victim is shocking, and I wasn’t aware of it. I will send a team to the village and launch an inquiry. I will also send the FIR copy to the Medical Services Department (Tiruppur division) for departmental action on the nurse.”



