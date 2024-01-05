Showers lash Chennai city, more rain forecast for Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecasted heavy rain over various districts in Tamil Nadu for the next three days. Some delta and southern districts are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places on Saturday while northern districts including Chennai on Sunday.

According to the forecast, Theni, Dindigul and Nilgiris districts are likely to receive heavy rain on Friday while districts including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal area will get rain on Saturday.

On Sunday, heavy rain will impact Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Ranipet districts along with Puducherry. Tiruvallur district is likely to get heavy rain on both Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Chennai city received mild to moderate showers around 3 pm. As per RMC data, Nungambakkam recorded 1.7 cm of rainfall. Some places in Kancheepuram also recorded more than 1 cm of rain. Mist or haze is also likely to occur during the early hours of Friday in Chennai.

In a social media post, city-based weather blogger K Srikanth said that due to a cyclonic circulation over Southeast Sri Lanka and Iran, rains were likely to occur over the east coast of peninsular India between January 6 and 8 with a high chance of one or two places between Chennai and Puducherry getting heavy burst of rains. But, post said that it is unlikely that the rains will create flooding events.

