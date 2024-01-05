Tamil Nadu: Trade union strike is politically motivated, says S S Sivasankar

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Despite the government’s willingness to engage in discussions with the trade unions representing transport corporation staff, they have initiated a strike which is politically motivated, said Transport Minister S S Sivasankar while addressing reporters in Cuddalore on Thursday.

“In the previous meeting, all demands of the transport corporation staff were fulfilled, except those of retired employees. Even though the state’s financial situation is not great, the chief minister provided relief to the flood-affected people,” he added.

Slamming the central government for not providing adequate funds for the state, the minister said, “They collect taxes but there is no returns. The CM, however, manages these issues and implements schemes. Due to funds allocated by him, transport corporations are functioning efficiently. Salaries are disbursed on the first day of the month, a practice not consistently observed in other states. The department faced collapse during the AIADMK rule, and the CM’s efforts have helped recover it.”

He also added that even though the fuel prices increase, the department provides service to the people without raising ticket prices like other states “We have requested staff not to engage in protests during Pongal festival to avoid inconvenience to the public. We are ready to engage in discussions with the unions after Pongal,” he added.

He further stated, “During the AIADMK rule, dearness allowances were not provided for nine years. Demanding DA hike in the DMK rule looks politically motivated. Pongal special buses will operate smoothly, as only a minimal number of staff are participating in the strike. Buses will operate fully from Kilambakkam bus stand after Pongal,” the minister said.

