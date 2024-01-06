Australia plans to deepen its engagement with Tamil Nadu; 80 plus delegations to participate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Australia is likely to deepen its engagement with Tamil Nadu in the fields of education and research, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and digital health and will have a strong representation of 80+ delegations led by High Commissioner Philip Green at the two-day Global Investors Meet (GIM) scheduled to be held from Sunday.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Green said, "Australia has many of the complementary capabilities to help drive the Tamil Nadu economy - in resources, in energy, in critical minerals, in education and in logistics. Like the Australian cricket team, we back ourselves to make a difference for our countries and for the region."

The event will have a dedicated Australia Country session on January 7 at 2.45 pm. Apart from that, Western Australia, a state partner for the GIM, is also holding a separate state session on ‘Fostering Economic Relations between Tamil Nadu and Western Australia’ from 3.45 pm on January 7.

This panel discussion will be led by West Australian Minister for State and Industry Development, Jobs and Trade Dr Jagadish Krishnan MLA, and by Tamil Nadu’s Minister for IT and Digital Services Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

The panel will explore how these dynamic Australian and Indian states are further enriching their relationships and realising substantial economic opportunities through sub-national cooperation.

Providing additional insights, Australian Consul General in Chennai Sarah Kirlew said “I want to use Australia’s participation in the GIM to ensure that business people from both countries understand the enormous potential for growth in the trade and investment relationship.

All the right factors are in place thanks to our economic complementarity, our excellent free trade agreement, and the large Indian diaspora in Australia. I want Australia to be Tamil Nadu’s destination of choice for business, investment, study and tourism”.

Nashid Chowdhury, Investment and Trade Commissioner, India - Gulf, Government of Western Australia said, “We are delighted to partner with the Tamil Nadu Government as a State Partner to foster and progress the strategic and economic relationship between Western Australia and Tamil Nadu.”

Western Australia last year signed a memorandum of understanding including the one on collaboration with Tamil Nadu government's ambitious iTNT Hub, aimed to spur innovation, networking and bridging industry-academia ties.

