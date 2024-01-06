Boy ends life in TN, kin say was chided by school staff over late fee

Thinakaran Rajamani By

TIRUNELVELI: A Class 9 boy of a private school ended his life on Thursday after the members of his school management allegedly scolded him for not paying school fees on time. This is the second case of students ending their lives this week in the city.

The deceased has been identified as N Naren. When contacted by TNIE, Naren’s father Nagarajan, who is working with a private construction company, said though he had paid the first-term fee of Rs 20,000 he was unable to pay the second-term fee (Rs 11,000). “Meanwhile, we were asked to pay the third term fee Rs 11,000 also this month. Though I was ready to pay Rs 5,000 from the flood relief fund of Rs 6,000 that we received from the state government, a school teacher of Naren started coercing us to pay the whole pending fee as per the management’s instruction. Due to this, Naren did not go to school on Thursday. He ended his life when he was alone at home,” he said.

Nagarajan demanded the authorities concerned to take legal action against the school management and a compensation for the loss of his son. TNIE was unable to contact the school authorities. When contacted, District Educational Officer (Private Schools) Raja said he is conducting an inquiry into the incident and would submit the report with his higher officials. The city police also registered a case in this connection and began an inquiry.

A police official, wishing anonymity, said the police are probing all angles including the school management’s action over his non-payment of fees, his performance in the subjects and his health condition. Meanwhile, the relatives of Naren staged a protest in front of the school condemning his death. Nineteen of them were arrested by the city police.

The death of Naren is the second case of students taking an extreme step this week in Tirunelveli district. G Srinithi, a class 11 student of a government-aided school ended her life in Melapalayam on Tuesday.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

