CM Stalin inaugurates long-due Knowledge and Study Centre in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated a Knowledge and Study Centre, an experience centre at Periyakulam and the world’s first Thiruvalluvar statue made up of stainless steel Tamil letters in Coimbatore. The projects, which were set up under the Smart Cities Mission, were unveiled through video conferencing from the Secretariat in Chennai.

The inauguration of the Knowledge and Study Centre was long due as the facility’s construction was completed a long time ago. Although various Knowledge and Study Centres across the state were inaugurated by the CM on Friday, the centre in Coimbatore was selected as the model for the other centres due to the design, interiors and other works. The Knowledge and Study Centre established at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore on Aadis Street at Ward 83 of the Central Zone is spread across 6,983 square feet. The facility includes a library that can hold over 18,000 books, a dedicated reading area for daily newspapers and magazines, two smart classes for individuals appearing for competitive exams, 15 smart computers with digital libraries, restrooms, a children’s play area, a cafeteria and a parking bay among others.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati along with CCMC Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran, Councilors and other officials took part in the inauguration of the Knowledge and Study centre at Addis street in Coimbatore on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

The Thiruvalluvar statue, which has come up on Kurichi Lake, is 15 ft wide, 25 ft high and 20 ft long and weighs 2.50 tonnes. The entire structure is set up with a total of 247 Tamil alphabets including 12 vowels (Uyir ezhuthukal), 18 consonants (Mei ezhuthukal), 216 consonant vowels (Uyirmei ezhuthukal) and one special character (Aayutha ezhuthu). Apart from this, the statue has been designed with four secret words, which require a sharp eye to be spotted.

The smart city experience centre established at a cost of Rs 2.98 crore at the Ukkadam Periyakulam was also inaugurated by the CM. The centre is equipped with 3D holograms, virtual reality and 3D videos for public entertainment purposes.

Also, the zip line and zip cycling adventure activities were inaugurated. While the rate for zip line is Rs 300 per ride, the rate for zip cycling is Rs 200. However, sources revealed that these rates are yet to be finalised as the council is yet to give its consent for the ticket cost. The chief minister also inaugurated the renovated New Bus Stand’ on PN Road in Tiruppur city. The bus stand has been renovated at Rs 30 crore as part of the Smart City Project.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated a Knowledge and Study Centre, an experience centre at Periyakulam and the world’s first Thiruvalluvar statue made up of stainless steel Tamil letters in Coimbatore. The projects, which were set up under the Smart Cities Mission, were unveiled through video conferencing from the Secretariat in Chennai. The inauguration of the Knowledge and Study Centre was long due as the facility’s construction was completed a long time ago. Although various Knowledge and Study Centres across the state were inaugurated by the CM on Friday, the centre in Coimbatore was selected as the model for the other centres due to the design, interiors and other works. The Knowledge and Study Centre established at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore on Aadis Street at Ward 83 of the Central Zone is spread across 6,983 square feet. The facility includes a library that can hold over 18,000 books, a dedicated reading area for daily newspapers and magazines, two smart classes for individuals appearing for competitive exams, 15 smart computers with digital libraries, restrooms, a children’s play area, a cafeteria and a parking bay among others. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati along with CCMC Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran, Councilors and other officials took part in the inauguration of the Knowledge and Study centre at Addis street in Coimbatore on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS) The Thiruvalluvar statue, which has come up on Kurichi Lake, is 15 ft wide, 25 ft high and 20 ft long and weighs 2.50 tonnes. The entire structure is set up with a total of 247 Tamil alphabets including 12 vowels (Uyir ezhuthukal), 18 consonants (Mei ezhuthukal), 216 consonant vowels (Uyirmei ezhuthukal) and one special character (Aayutha ezhuthu). Apart from this, the statue has been designed with four secret words, which require a sharp eye to be spotted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The smart city experience centre established at a cost of Rs 2.98 crore at the Ukkadam Periyakulam was also inaugurated by the CM. The centre is equipped with 3D holograms, virtual reality and 3D videos for public entertainment purposes. Also, the zip line and zip cycling adventure activities were inaugurated. While the rate for zip line is Rs 300 per ride, the rate for zip cycling is Rs 200. However, sources revealed that these rates are yet to be finalised as the council is yet to give its consent for the ticket cost. The chief minister also inaugurated the renovated New Bus Stand’ on PN Road in Tiruppur city. The bus stand has been renovated at Rs 30 crore as part of the Smart City Project. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp