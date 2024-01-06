Coimbatore Police launch WhatsApp-based tracking system for NOC applications

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a first in Tamil Nadu, the Coimbatore district police have introduced a WhatsApp helpline number 9003004100 to report the police verification process on No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Through the helpline number public who apply to police for NOCs on temporary cracker shops, explosives, and petroleum products sales, bar council enrollment, gun licence renewals, voluntary retirement from service, and other service, could know the status of their application. “In 2023 alone we received around 1,800 verification petitions for various purposes from the public and around 1,400 petitions were cleared on time.

The process to clear the remaining petitions is underway. Meanwhile, we introduce the helpline number using which the public can know the status of their petitions at the District Police office (DPO),” said V Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Police Superintendent.

Once people send their application details to the number, the desk staff will reply about the status of the application to the applicant concerned and also the latter will be informed when it would get cleared. With this facility, people need not visit either police stations or the District Police office to know the status of their petitions. If needed, the police personnel themselves go for field verification. We have set a target to clear applications within a month, maximum,” he added.

