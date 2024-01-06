Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Police launch WhatsApp-based tracking system for NOC applications

“In 2023 alone we received around 1,800 verification petitions for various purposes from the public and around 1,400 petitions were cleared on time.

Published: 06th January 2024 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a first in Tamil Nadu, the Coimbatore district police have introduced a WhatsApp helpline number 9003004100 to report the police verification process on No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Through the helpline number public who apply to police for NOCs on temporary cracker shops, explosives, and petroleum products sales, bar council enrollment, gun licence renewals, voluntary retirement from service, and other service, could know the status of their application. “In 2023 alone we received around 1,800 verification petitions for various purposes from the public and around 1,400 petitions were cleared on time.

The process to clear the remaining petitions is underway. Meanwhile, we introduce the helpline number using which the public can know the status of their petitions at the District Police office (DPO),” said V Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Police Superintendent.

Once people send their application details to the number, the desk staff will reply about the status of the application to the applicant concerned and also the latter will be informed when it would get cleared. With this facility, people need not visit either police stations or the District Police office to know the status of their petitions. If needed, the police personnel themselves go for field verification. We have set a target to clear applications within a month, maximum,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhatsApp helpline number No Objection Certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp