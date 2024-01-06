Major Saravanan Road’s drain wall in TN's Tiruchy awaits fix for years

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: Even as work is under way for a park on Major Saravanan Road, the city corporation “neglecting” repair of the damaged retaining wall of the drain along the stretch for years has drawn flak from several quarters.

Locals urge the civic body to at least barricade the damaged portion that is just opposite the Ayyappan temple. L Padmanaban, a local visiting the temple said, "Given that this is a prominent location, the corporation must construct a new side wall as soon as possible.

Senior officials must inspect the damage. The corporation should at the very least barricade the damaged portion of the large drain if they lack the funds to construct a side wall." Pointing to the work on a park under way on the same road, locals wondered how authorities monitoring its construction could have overlooked the state of the retaining wall.

Puthur resident Meenakshi Sundaram said, "The corporation does not appear to be regularly inspecting all locations in the city. If not, why did the engineer monitoring the park construction project on the same road overlook the retaining wall? This is blatant neglect." G Mareeswaran, another devotee visiting the Ayyappan temple, said, “The corporation needs to cover the drain.

Once it's done, it ought to think about tiling it for a pedestrian walkway. Such a huge open drain running beside a major road spoils the civic body’s image.” When enquired, senior corporation officials assured that their engineers would inspect the location for necessary action.

