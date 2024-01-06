Home States Tamil Nadu

Not a stray incident: Activists fume as cases of dog poisoning rise in Madurai

On January 1, animal activists found that some miscreant had poisoned stray dogs after one had bitten a couple of goats in the locality.

Published: 06th January 2024 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Scene of the accused persons dragging a stray dog near Madurai | Express photo

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A few days after animal rights activists found that 15 stray dogs had been poisoned at Valar Nagar in Madurai, the hue and cry around maintaining stray dogs and initiating proper measures to protect them has garnered attention. With over 50,000 stray dogs in the city, according to recent data, Madurai corporation has to buck up and ensure that the human-animal conflict does not get out of hand.

On January 1, animal activists found that some miscreant had poisoned stray dogs after one had bitten a couple of goats in the locality. Animal activists in the area immediately treated over 15 animals at the Government Veterinary Multi Dispensary in Tallakulam, with the help of some other government veterinarians. They managed to save more than 10 dogs.

Murugeswari, Honorary Animal Welfare Representative for Madurai for the Animal Welfare Board of India, stated that a complaint has been lodged at the Mattuthavani police station and investigations are under way. "Five dogs died in this incident. Immediate efforts by the animal husbandry department team saved 10 dogs.

"Any person indulging in animal cruelty, taking away dogs for nuisance, separating puppies from their mothers, poisoning dogs, catching domestic and stray cats and feeding them will be prosecuted as per the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India. They will also be charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Citizens are not allowed to take law into their own hands and harm animals, whether stray or wild, under the existing laws of the country," she added.

In another incident from January 3, a police complaint was filed after a video that went viral online showed a man assaulting a stray dog and dragging it on the road near Karumbalai. According to sources, the dog had bitten his livestock, which enraged him. In the video, the man can be seen dragging the dog after having tied all of its four legs. The dog was later rescued and treated at the government veterinary hospital. Currently, the dog is out of danger. The accused, identified as Palani, was booked in connection with the incident.

The city corporation has taken several measures including, vaccinating stray dogs and promoting animal birth control (ABC) but to no avail. The lack of awareness of assault on strays in the city can be attributed as one of the reasons. Speaking on the issue, animal activist and Ward 62 councillor K Jayachandran stated that the feeders have to be given proper IDs, and through them, stray dogs can be kept in check. "People also have to come forward to adopt native breeds. Every dog deserves a home," Jayachandran added.

