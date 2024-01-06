Pulicat oil clean-up over: Expert panel

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert committee constituted by the state government has concluded that the impact of Ennore oil spill on the coastal villages in Pulicat, the traditional nesting grounds of Olive Ridley turtles, has been neutralised and no further action is needed.

A site assessment by the committee, which included experts from Anna University and forest department, was carried out on the last week of December and observed there were traces of tar balls in one location. “However, it was not significant to cause any serious ecological impacts. There was no abnormal condition at site like dead fish or oil layer,” the report submitted to Chennai Wildlife Warden E Prasanth said.

The locations that reported beaching of tar balls are Light House Kuppam, Vairavankuppam and Pazhaverkkadu fish market. The fishermen saw tar balls along the seaside of Pulicat and surrounding villages a few days after the oil spill in Ennore Creek area post the recent cyclone Michaung.

The forest guards of the area also reported it, and women who went to collect seashells also reported the tar balls getting stuck in their palms and feet. TNIE had visited the spot and published a detailed article. The southern bench of National Green Tribunal, which has taken suo motto cognizance of the oil spill, had also flagged the issue during a recent hearing.

As per the committee report, after the public complaints and media reports, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has removed 15 kg of tar balls and said further details of the quantity and characteristics of the tar balls may be obtained from the TNPCB, it said.

It’s been one month since the oil spilt in Ennore, but neither the state government nor the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) had made public the actual quantum of the spill. The government said IIT Madras and Coast Guard are assessing it. They have submitted the details before the NGT on January 11.

The report has highlighted the adverse effect on fishermen’s livelihood. Although the clean-up was carried out, the public perception regarding suspected oil contamination was preventing the fishermen from fishing activities, affecting their livelihood. When TNIE contacted the fishermen, they said the fishing activity has restarted four days ago. “We lost close to 20-25 fishing days,” said Durai Mahendran, general secretary, Tiruvallur District Traditional United Fishermen Association.

Chennai Wildlife Warden E Prasanth said, although, the expert committee said no further action is required, “We have instructed our staff who carry turtle walks during the nesting season to pick up any tar balls that are spotted.” Meanwhile, Pulicat’s fishermen on Friday reported oily foam along the coastline. They said this could be due to the port infrastructure nearby.

