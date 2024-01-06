Rest of country should emulate TN’s focus on skill edu, says UGC chairman

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Whatever we aspire to do in the field of education cannot be realised unless we focus on the capacity building of our teachers, said M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural session of Southern Zone Vice-Chancellors’ Conference on ‘Implementation of NEP 2020’ held at SASTRA, Thanjavur, Kumar further said teachers are the instruments of change in the education system.

On the National Education Policy (NEP), he said it has provided a road map on how to focus on excellence, how to make sure that the education we provide to our students is holistic, skill-based and innovative.

Later, while interacting with media persons the UGC chairman said, “In Tamil Nadu there has been focus on providing skill education and that’s why in many manufacturing domains it is a leading state. This is what we would like to emulate in the rest of India.”

To a question on objections to NEP, he said, “As our system is used to certain procedures and when we want to change that, resistance is natural. But through the many V-C conferences across the country we see there is a lot of enthusiasm to implement NEP 2020.”

