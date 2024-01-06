Home States Tamil Nadu

Rest of country should emulate TN’s focus on skill edu, says UGC chairman

Addressing the inaugural session of Southern Zone Vice-Chancellors’ Conference on ‘Implementation of NEP 2020’ held at SASTRA,

Published: 06th January 2024 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

M Jagadesh Kumar speaking during a conference at SASTRA | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Whatever we aspire to do in the field of education cannot be realised unless we focus on the capacity building of our teachers, said M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural session of Southern Zone Vice-Chancellors’ Conference on ‘Implementation of NEP 2020’ held at SASTRA, Thanjavur, Kumar further said teachers are the instruments of change in the education system. 

On the National Education Policy (NEP), he said it has provided a road map on how to focus on excellence, how to make sure that the education we provide to our students is holistic, skill-based and innovative. 

Later, while interacting with media persons the UGC chairman said, “In Tamil Nadu there has been focus on providing skill education and that’s why in many manufacturing domains it is a leading state. This is what we would like to emulate in the rest of India.”

To a question on objections to NEP, he said, “As our system is used to certain procedures and when we want to change that, resistance is natural. But through the many V-C conferences across the country we see there is a lot of enthusiasm to implement NEP 2020.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Jagadesh Kumar University Grants Commission SASTRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp