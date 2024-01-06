Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Nellai police open fire in Erode to nab murder accused

According to sources, the prime accused A Sivasubbu (26) was absconding from Kalakkad police in a murder case.

Published: 06th January 2024 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 07:28 PM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli police opened fire in their attempt to catch a murder case of an accused person in Erode district's Perundurai on Thursday and caught him and his accomplices here in Gangaikondan of Tirunelveli district on Friday.

According to sources, the prime accused A Sivasubbu (26) was absconding from Kalakkad police in a murder case. "Based on a tip-off that Sivasubbu and his accomplices are staying at a rental house in Kullampalayam area of Perundurai, the police team led by Sub-Inspectors F Anto Pradeep and Karthik went there on Thursday. The accused persons dispersed and ran away, watching the police personnel.

Sivasubbu attempted to hack the police personnel with a sickle. The police personnel opened fire to warn him. The accused persons managed to escape. However, the police caught all the accused persons - Sivasubbu, Muthumanikandan, Vasanthakumar, Surya and Esakkipandian in Gangaikondan," said sources.

The police said that Sivasubbu and Muthumanikandan got injured when they attempted to escape from the police and have been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The Kalakkad police began an inquiry with the other three accused persons, they added.

