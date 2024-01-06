Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Villupuram's prehistoric hillocks are now protected monuments

Hillock at Melvaalai village

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a move to preserve and protect the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, the Department of Archaeology has declared the entire hillocks with prehistoric rock paintings at Alampadi, Melvaalai, and Sethavarai villages in Villupuram as protected monuments.

According to an official release, the declaration was proposed under the guidance and supervision of principal secretary of finance and archeology commissioner T Udhayachandran and joint director of archaeology Dr R Sivanantham, to safeguard the historical significance of the region.

Hillock at Alamparai village

N Rajesh, assistant engineer at the state archaeology department, told TNIE, “We are actively involved in the process of protecting and declaring the entire hillock as a protected monument. The proclamation will fall under the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 3 under the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1966.”

Rajesh further said that the designated hillocks include 1.31 acre hills in Alampadi village, three different rocks covering 1.43 acre, 7.12 acre, and 2.08 acre area in Melvaalai village, and 273.78 acre in Sethavarai village. The declaration will abide by two government orders dated 21 April, 2003 and 11 February, 2005 that rules a prohibited and regulated area within 100m and 200m, respectively, to prevent any mining operation or construction activities in the area.

Moreover, as outlined in the Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce department notification under G.O.(Ms) No. 295, dated 3 November, 2021, and G.O.(Ms) No. 244, dated 14 December 2022, no lease or licence for quarrying of minerals will be granted within a 300m radial distance from the boundaries of archaeological sites or remains.

“The notification for holistic protection of the entire hillock emphasises that once an archaeological site is designated, it is the entire site or hillock that should be protected, ensuring preservation of our rich cultural legacy for generations to come. The archaeology department will further erect infrastructure to protect the monuments from damage by the public,” Rajesh said.

