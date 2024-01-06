TN targets Rs 5 lakh crore investment at GIM; 30K people may participate

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government may reach its target of attracting Rs 5 lakh crore worth of investments during the third edition of Global Investors Meet (GIM), which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday, official sources said. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said the government is targeting 75% conversion rate of MoUs during the third edition of the GIM as the conversion rate during the first and second editions of the GIM was not that great.

While the state attracted Rs 2.42 lakh crore worth of investments in the first edition, it signed MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore during the second edition of the GIM. “The response has been overwhelming and we have managed to get investments for regions down south too,” industries department secretary Arun Roy said. “One of the notable aspects is the investments promised in Global Capability Centres. Though these centres may not bring in big money, they would generate more jobs for our youth,” Roy said.

The event is likely to see the launch of ‘Tamil Nadu Vision $1 trillion report Tanfund, an initiative that aggregates Indian and global venture capital and private equity funds, and a new semiconductor and advanced electronics policy. More than 30,000 people have already registered for the summit. The event will see the participation of 450 international delegates. Industry leaders and conglomerates from more than 50 countries are expected to attend the two-day event. Nine countries are official partners.

Over 170 global leaders set to speak at GIM

Over 170 globally acclaimed speakers will share their vision in 26 captivating thought-leadership sessions. Former Reserve Bank of India governor and member of CM’s Advisory Council Raghuram Rajan, former chief economic advisor to Union government Arvind Subramanian, ISRO chairman S Somanath, author Chris Miller, CEOs, and Indian and global business leaders will present their insights.

Industry sector pavilion including Tamil Nadu Ecosystem Pavilion, and Startup TN Pavilions will be the key highlights of the event.

