TN's Dharmapuri Jn to get Rs 15-cr facelift under Amrit Bharat station scheme

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri were delighted with the railway department’s effort to improve the basic infrastructure of Dharmapuri junction. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) `15 crore would be allocated for the improvement of 13 infrastructure aspects of the station.

Railway authorities told TNIE, “The improvements will be made under ABSS and it will focus on the development of the station in the long run.” Speaking to TNIE, Dharmapuri MP DNVS Senthilkumar said, “Dharmapuri junction was last upgraded in 2004 and since then few initiatives were taken to improve the infrastructure. Now the railway department has announced Rs 15 crore for the overall development of the junction under ABSS.”

He added, “The railway department will improve the amenities and infrastructure in 13 aspects. Some of the key developments will include setting up of escalators, improvement of lift, clean drinking water in platforms, upgrading of washrooms and LED signs will be placed.”

Commenting on the announcement, the district secretary of the Railway Passengers Social Welfare Association, Mathialagan said, “Dharmapuri junction needed an overall upgrade. We welcome this initiative and thanks to the Union government. Apart from the infrastructural development, the railway department also linked Dharmapuri with Morappur through a new railway line. However, we need more trains to ensure that infrastructure is not wasted.”

K Ramamoorthi, a resident of Dharmapuri said, “The station lacked basic infrastructure. The waiting rooms were worn out; restrooms were damaged and poorly maintained, with the lack of clean drinking water in the platforms, it made it tedious for commuters.”

