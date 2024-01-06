Unkempt Rajaji, Eco parks affect Madurai's tourism image

Aishwarya VP By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Despite tourist footfall in Madurai running to over a thousand, two of the major attractions namely, Eco Park and Rajaji Park, have been crying for attention in the absence of basic facilities. Lack of trash cans, insufficient restrooms, and defective rides in the play area are some of the deficiencies that plague the two parks.



The Eco park was set up in 1999 and is the biggest park in the city, sprawling 5.5 acre in KK Nagar. With 124 trees, a playground, meditation hall, and a pond for boating, it is one of the top choices for leisure in Madurai. Rajaji park in Alwarpuram is another such spot teeming with greenery and food vendors. Welcoming hundreds of visitors daily, these spots are short on certain facilities. At Rajaji park, for instance, toilets are poorly maintained with no separate place to wash hands. As a result of lack of trash cans, visitors continue to litter the park. "Most of the playing equipment are broken, making it dangerous for the children," highlights one of the visitors, Baskar. A councillor told TNIE that repair works at Rajaji park were last conducted 10 years ago.



Some visitors have also complained about the food sold in the park, calling it unhygienic and expensive. "Swings, statues, seats are broken, and even the pool is not maintained," says Amrin. Ward 31 Councillor V Murugan said, "We are trying to plant more trees in both Eco park and Rajaji park."



Official sources have stated that the corporation has floated a tender for the maintenance of both parks. Facilities include, digging up areas to remove weeds, planting and dressing grass, fixing water fountains, constructing three-seater granite stone benches, setting up a grass lawn, and others. In addition to these, more amenities are yet to be added, the sources added.



When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Madhubalan stated that steps to address the aforesaid issues are under way. Noting that works were recently carried out in the restrooms, he ensured action to address other issues. Activists have also reiterated the demands to improve basic amenities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: Despite tourist footfall in Madurai running to over a thousand, two of the major attractions namely, Eco Park and Rajaji Park, have been crying for attention in the absence of basic facilities. Lack of trash cans, insufficient restrooms, and defective rides in the play area are some of the deficiencies that plague the two parks. The Eco park was set up in 1999 and is the biggest park in the city, sprawling 5.5 acre in KK Nagar. With 124 trees, a playground, meditation hall, and a pond for boating, it is one of the top choices for leisure in Madurai. Rajaji park in Alwarpuram is another such spot teeming with greenery and food vendors. Welcoming hundreds of visitors daily, these spots are short on certain facilities. At Rajaji park, for instance, toilets are poorly maintained with no separate place to wash hands. As a result of lack of trash cans, visitors continue to litter the park. "Most of the playing equipment are broken, making it dangerous for the children," highlights one of the visitors, Baskar. A councillor told TNIE that repair works at Rajaji park were last conducted 10 years ago. Some visitors have also complained about the food sold in the park, calling it unhygienic and expensive. "Swings, statues, seats are broken, and even the pool is not maintained," says Amrin. Ward 31 Councillor V Murugan said, "We are trying to plant more trees in both Eco park and Rajaji park." Official sources have stated that the corporation has floated a tender for the maintenance of both parks. Facilities include, digging up areas to remove weeds, planting and dressing grass, fixing water fountains, constructing three-seater granite stone benches, setting up a grass lawn, and others. In addition to these, more amenities are yet to be added, the sources added. When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Madhubalan stated that steps to address the aforesaid issues are under way. Noting that works were recently carried out in the restrooms, he ensured action to address other issues. Activists have also reiterated the demands to improve basic amenities. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp