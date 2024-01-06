Woman, lover arrested over physiotherapist's murder in TN  

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two people have been arrested here over the murder of a 32-year-old woman at her residence at Ambedkar Nagar at Chettipalayam in Coimbatore district on December 30.



Chettipalayam police arrested a 41-year-old woman and her paramour on Thursday evening over the crime.



The arrested are Chandra Jothi (41), a native of Sholayar Nagar in Valparai, and her paramour K Suresh (39) from Ayakudi in Perambalur district. Both had separated from their families and were residing together in a rental house at Kottur, near Anaimalai, in Coimbatore district.



Preliminary inquiry revealed that Chandra Jothi and Suresh were arrested by Saravanampatti police in Coimbatore city on August 29, 2022, for robbing gold ornaments from an elderly woman and Jothi was lodged at Coimbatore central prison where she befriended the deceased B Dhanalakshmi (32), a physiotherapist from Ambedkar Nagar on Podanur road at Chettipalayam.



Dhanalakshmi was arrested by Big Bazaar street police in the city for running a flesh trade racket in September 2022. After spending more than 15 days in jail, the two women came out of the jail under conditional bail. Later, Jothi stayed for four days at the residence of Dhanalakshmi when she noticed that Dhanalakshmi used to wear gold ornaments and possessed lakhs of rupees in her bureau, said police.



To steal the valuables, Jothi and Suresh visited Dhanalakshmi's house on December 30. After spending more than one-and-a-half hours at the residence, they killed Dhanalakshmi. The duo then decamped with Dhanalakshmi's jewels and mobile phone.



The murder came to light when her husband S Bala Esakkimuthu (28) returned home after work in the evening.



Following the murder, Chettipalayam police collected CCTV footage and traced the whereabouts of the accused. They identified that a woman wearing a burqa had left the house along with a man. Based on the mobile tower location of Dhanalakshmi's phone and her recent contact details helped police trace the two suspects.



Meanwhile, the tower locations of the suspects were traced on the route from Chettipalayam, Ukkadam and Pollachi.



Sulur (circle) police inspector Mathaiyan and team arrested Chandra Jothi and Suresh on Thursday evening and they were remanded to prison on Friday. Police recovered the stolen valuables and the further investigation was on, police said.

