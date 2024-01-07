CM Stalin showcases State’s huge potential for investments, invites global investors to have their units in TN

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday showcased the huge potential of Tamil Nadu for investments, and explained in detail how the State is a haven for investments through its investor-friendly policies etc and invited industrialists from across the globe gathered for the Global Investors Meet (GIM) here.

"Since this morning, it has been raining heavily in Chennai. After seeing the investors across the globe, I am confident that investments also will rain into Tamil Nadu," the chief minister said addressing the GIM.

Referring to the ability of Tamils to do business across the world from ancient times, the CM referred to the Tamil adage which encouraged people to earn riches even after going to countries across the oceans.

Way back in 1920, a conglomeration of industrialists called The Employers Federation of Southern India was started in Chennai and because of that Tamil Nadu has become a developed state in all categories of industries, the CM said.

During the past two years, more than 200 MoUs have been signed with a huge commitment of investments to generate employment and a host of policies for various sectors have been unveiled to boost the investments. Ensuring equitable industrial growth in all parts of Tamil Nadu is our government's goal, MK Stalin added.

Photo | Ashwin Prasath

Many investments have been attracted to create employment opportunities in districts that are lagging in industrial growth.

"More than 130 Fortune 500 companies have established their projects in Tamil Nadu. This shows that Tamil Nadu has the best ambience for new investments. It has become the Most Welcoming State for investors," he said.

Piyush Goyal, CM exchange niceties

During the inauguration of GIM, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu is a 'proud father' watching the GIM referring to his son TRB Rajaa as Industries Minister of the State, playing a key role in the significant event that is expected to draw substantial investments.

Reciprocating the kind words of Goyal, Baalu who was sitting among the audience raised for a moment with folded hands with a smile.

Chief Minister MK Stalin also praised Goyal in his speech.

"I Welcome the Union Minister Piyush Goyal who came from a family which has a political lineage. Goyal's father and mother were popular leaders. Goyal who started his career in the banking industry has carved a niche for himself in the finance and commerce sectors," CM MK Stalin said. Goyal was all smiles on hearing these words from the CM.

