Engineering student on bike mowed down by her college bus in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: A 19-year-old engineering student was killed as the bus belonging to her college hit her scooter. The accident happened near Gobichettipalayam on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as R Swarna (19), of Eswaran Kovil Street in Gobichettipalayam in Erode. The police have arrested the bus driver.

“Swarna’s father Ravi Subramaniam is working in a knitwear export company in Tirupur. Swarna was his only daughter,” police said.“Swarna was a second-year BE Computer science and engineering student at a private engineering college at Othakuthirai near Gobichettipalayam. Swarna left home for college on her electric scooter. The accident happened near Vellalapalayam Junction. One of the two buses belonging to the same college reportedly rammed her bike. Both the buses were speeding and one tried to overtake another,” police added.

The college bus hit Swarna who was riding the bike and she was thrown off in impact and died on the spot due to severe head injuries. The local police sent Swarna’s body to the Gobichettipalayam Government Hospital for autopsy. “The Gobichettipalayam police registered a case and arrested S Sriram (23) of Kadambur in Sathyamangalam in Erode, the driver of the bus. Further investigations are on,” a police officer said.

